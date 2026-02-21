Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ONBPP opened at $25.14 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, operating through its primary subsidiary, Old National Bank. The company offers a comprehensive range of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients. Its core activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending products, Old National Bancorp provides wealth management and trust services through a dedicated team of financial advisors.

