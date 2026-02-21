Manuka Financial LLC Purchases 17,648 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Manuka Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,695,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after buying an additional 817,434 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,401,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,112,000 after buying an additional 263,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,300,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,738,000 after buying an additional 216,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.