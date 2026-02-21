Rakon Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $1.98 thousand worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

