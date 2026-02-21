BitTorrent-New Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $337.17 million and $6.17 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000123 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 987,037,885,840,675 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 987,037,885,840,674.74246524. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000034 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $7,279,471.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.