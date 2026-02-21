Liquity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.93 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $27.64 million and $4.93 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity was first traded on May 19th, 2025. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is www.liquity.org/blog. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

