Fuel Network Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Fuel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuel Network has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fuel Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fuel Network Token Profile

Fuel Network launched on December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,248,874,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,303,314,690 tokens. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,248,578,167.54457032 with 7,301,459,740.64508216 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.00125244 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,408,406.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.