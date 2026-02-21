Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) CFO Wolfe Repass Sells 21,857 Shares

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,557.96. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,816. Fold Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Get Fold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fold in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fold during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.