Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Insider Sharon Dziesietnik Sells 19,687 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,971.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 446,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,028.32. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 141,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,663. The company has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,052,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

Further Reading

