DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Acquires 8,048 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $44,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,983,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,572.50. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DLH alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 22,057 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,313.50.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,642 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $14,531.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 319 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,754.50.

On Thursday, February 12th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 13,577 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,673.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 1,458 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $8,019.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,569 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.50.

On Thursday, December 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 78 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $429.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 44,208 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $243,144.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 924 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.60. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). DLH had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLH

Institutional Trading of DLH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DLH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.