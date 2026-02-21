Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) CFO Sean Wirtjes Sells 17,254 Shares

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Wirtjes sold 17,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $67,635.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 563,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,602.08. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,064. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

