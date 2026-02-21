Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $634.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $632.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

