Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 737,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,116 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.9% during the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,535,000 after purchasing an additional 444,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 89.1% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 793,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,872,000 after buying an additional 373,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on Chubb in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.81.

CB stock opened at $331.27 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $335.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,611,016. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near?term and near?term?cyclical outlooks — including Q3 2026 (from $5.85 to $6.20), Q1 2027 (from $6.08 to $6.34), Q2 2026 (from $6.39 to $6.54), Q2 2027 (from $7.39 to $7.54), Q3 2027 (from $6.85 to $7.90) and lifted FY2026 and FY2028 estimates — these upward tweaks support expectations for stronger earnings in the coming quarters and likely helped the stock.

Management succession: Chubb promoted Scott Henck to Group Chief Actuary with internal succession for North America actuarial leadership, a smooth transition that reduces execution risk on reserving and pricing. Negative Sentiment: Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one?off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment.

Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one?off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other downward moves: Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 (to $6.91 from $7.07), cut Q1 2026 (to $6.25 from $6.40) and lowered FY2027 (to $27.24 from $27.92) — these reductions temper the otherwise constructive near?term revisions and add uncertainty to the medium?term outlook.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

