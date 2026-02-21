Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $50,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,308,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,565,182,000 after buying an additional 4,305,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $653,377,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,478 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,514,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16,974.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,136 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,228.70. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $675,557. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $185.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

