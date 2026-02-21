Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Shares of HD traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,983,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,494. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.29. The stock has a market cap of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Catalyst Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,987,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.27.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

