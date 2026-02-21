Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.0070.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec is a global manufacturer of seamless steel tubing solutions, headquartered in France. The company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high–performance tubular products, catering primarily to the oil and gas, power generation, chemical, petrochemical, automotive and construction industries. Its product portfolio encompasses oil country tubular goods (OCTG), line pipes, mechanical tubing and premium connections developed to withstand the most demanding environments and applications.

Serving both upstream and downstream markets, Vallourec offers integrated services that range from project engineering and metallurgical expertise to on-site technical support.

