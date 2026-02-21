Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 389,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 485,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $193.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,707,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,441,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 138,482 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc is a medical device company that develops and commercializes robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in electrophysiology procedures. Its core technology leverages precisely controlled magnetic fields to guide ultra-thin, magnetically enabled catheters through the vascular system, allowing physicians to perform complex cardiac ablation and diagnostic procedures with enhanced precision and stability. This platform aims to reduce procedure times and radiation exposure for both patients and clinical staff.

The company’s flagship offering, the Niobe Magnetic Navigation System, integrates with a variety of catheter types and electrophysiology mapping systems to support treatment of arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

