Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.38 and last traded at €14.38. 2,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.14.

Aumann Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $212.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.38.

Aumann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.