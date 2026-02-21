Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 16,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Nova Leap Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.69 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Further Reading

