Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 5,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

TWODF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taylor Wimpey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) is a leading UK-based residential developer engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company focuses on delivering high-quality housing schemes, including apartments, detached and semi-detached houses, and bungalows. Through its integrated approach, Taylor Wimpey manages land acquisition, planning approvals and on-site construction to bring forward sustainable communities.

The company offers a diverse range of product types, from first-time buyer homes to family residences and retirement living properties.

