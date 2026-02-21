BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.9630 and last traded at $14.9630. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

BANCORP 34 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. BANCORP 34 had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 14.51%.The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.

BANCORP 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals.

Featured Stories

