Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.
Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.
Workday Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.81. 4,018,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $136.64 and a one year high of $281.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $4,662,621.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,330 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,376.10. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.32.
Trending Headlines about Workday
Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Founder returns as CEO, refocusing on the AI roadmap and investor messaging — a leadership move that investors often view as constructive for execution on AI and product strategy. Workday Founder Returns As CEO Refocusing AI Roadmap And Investor Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt upgraded WDAY to Buy, adding near?term buying support from an upgrade. Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a Buy rating, providing some stability amid the mixed broker activity. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen (via TipRanks) kept a Buy stance, highlighting AI?driven growth and strategic M&A as longer?term positives even after trimming the price target to $200. Workday: AI-Driven Growth and Strategic Acquisitions Underscore Buy Rating Despite Macro and Leadership Headwinds
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews are focused on the Feb. 24 Q4 print — Zacks notes growth drivers (AI, cloud launches, sector demand) but says an earnings beat is uncertain, increasing event risk into the print. Workday Set to Report Q4 Results: Will Revenue Growth Boost Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews dig into key metrics beyond top?line estimates, suggesting investors should watch subscription revenue mix, billings, margin cadence and AI product adoption. Seeking Clues to Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary (Seeking Alpha) argues WDAY looks oversold with upside potential, highlighting the stock’s sensitivity to sentiment vs. fundamentals. Workday: Oversold With Material Upside Potential
- Negative Sentiment: Citizens/JMP downgraded WDAY to Market Perform, reducing a chunk of buy?side conviction and contributing to selling pressure. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp
- Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target to $204 and Oppenheimer lowered its expectations—these downgrades/target cuts compress upside and raise the bar for positive surprises. BMO Capital Markets Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $204.00 Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness and Zacks coverage note the stock has been falling more than the broader market, reflecting the combined effect of downgrades, target cuts and pre?earnings caution. Here’s Why Workday (WDAY) Fell More Than Broader Market
About Representative Cisneros
Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.
About Workday
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.