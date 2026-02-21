Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Workday Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.81. 4,018,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $136.64 and a one year high of $281.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $4,662,621.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,330 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,376.10. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.32.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

