Sen. John Boozman Buys Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock on January 23rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 2,594,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.