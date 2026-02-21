Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coinbase Global stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,640,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,802,789. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,847,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,930 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $344,121.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,395 shares of company stock valued at $110,451,160. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

