Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on January 8th.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $147.12. 25,897,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,535,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $156.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

