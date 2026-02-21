Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $56.32 and last traded at $55.08. 1,305,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,146,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 60,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $3,450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO James Kuffner sold 77,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $4,620,702.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 144,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,124.32. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,204,212 shares of company stock worth $385,123,962. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc/KeyCorp raised expectations and published bullish forward estimates (K. Newman sees Q1 2028 ~ $0.59 EPS and FY2028 ~ $3.12 EPS), and KeyBanc upgraded the stock — a catalyst that supports a higher medium?term earnings trajectory and underpins analyst-driven buying. KeyBanc upgrades Symbotic (SYM)

Zacks moved its rating from “strong sell” to “hold,” and several brokerages now show a consensus “hold.” These changes reduce bearish pressure but stop short of a clear buy signal, leaving sentiment mixed. Negative Sentiment: A senior insider, Maria G. Freve (VP, Controller & CAO), sold 8,306 shares (~93.9% of her direct holdings) in late January for roughly $457.7k, materially reducing her direct stake — a signal some investors interpret as a near?term selling cue. Symbotic Insider Sells 8,306 Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Symbotic by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $470,000.

The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business had revenue of $629.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

