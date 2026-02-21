John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.5050, with a volume of 71196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBSS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $969.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.43 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,238.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family?held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private?label customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans in?shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed?nut blends, chocolate?covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

