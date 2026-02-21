Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Wynn Resorts has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,440. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 251 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 40.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

