GEA Group (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of GEA Group AG (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $77.2750 and last traded at $77.2750, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GEA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GEA Group Stock Performance

About GEA Group

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GEA Group AG is a Germany-based provider of process technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical and petroleum. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of equipment and systems that support processes such as heating, cooling, mixing, separation, evaporation and transportation of liquids and powders. Its product portfolio spans centrifuges, separators, heat exchangers, pasteurizers, homogenizers, filtration and membrane systems, as well as advanced automation and digitalization tools to optimize plant performance and ensure product safety.

With origins dating back to the late 19th century, GEA has evolved from a regional metal trading enterprise into a global technology group.

