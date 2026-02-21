Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 400,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 480,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Azincourt Energy Stock Down 13.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.

