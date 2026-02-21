Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Smiths Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 17398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

Smiths Group plc, headquartered in London, is a diversified engineering firm with roots dating back to 1851. Over its long history, the company has evolved from a manufacturer of timepieces into a provider of critical components and systems for industries ranging from energy and natural resources to healthcare and security. Smiths Group is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter under the symbol SMGZY.

The company operates through four principal divisions.

