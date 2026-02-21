Tredje AP fonden Grows Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 151,167 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.22% of Trimble worth $42,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,471,204,000 after acquiring an additional 192,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,908,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $828,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,320 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.1% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Trimble by 14.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,170,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,285,000 after purchasing an additional 525,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,089,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,705,000 after buying an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $50,505.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,694.07. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,277.80. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $1,448,543. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

