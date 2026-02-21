Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $605,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $201.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $203.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $181.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.94.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Stories

