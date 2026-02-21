Tredje AP fonden Has $55.09 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $55,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,929,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,004,000 after buying an additional 900,479 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,847,000 after buying an additional 385,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,292,000 after acquiring an additional 742,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,064 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler set a $85.00 price objective on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Monster Beverage

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $88 and reiterated a "Buy" rating, signaling incremental analyst confidence and providing a near?term upside reference for investors.

Analyst commentary and previews (Zacks, IBD) expect earnings growth and highlight the company's momentum, supporting the case for a potential beat when results arrive.

Technical/broker commentary (Investors.com / IBD) labels MNST as "near buy point" with accelerating growth — a bullish signal for momentum and growth?oriented investors.

Monster confirmed it will report Q4 2025 results after the close on Feb. 26 and host an investor call (2 p.m. PT) — a scheduled event that will be the key catalyst for near?term price moves.

Market commentary notes MNST's tight trading near highs and sets expectations for how investors may react to the earnings print — useful context but outcome?dependent.

Quiver/other data show significant insider selling (multiple executives sold shares) over recent months — a potential negative signal for sentiment if selling continues.

Institutional flows show large portfolio moves (notably a big reduction by UBS AM in Q4), which could add selling pressure or volatility around the print.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Featured Stories

