Ryder System (NYSE:R) EVP Rajeev Ravindran Sells 2,696 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $597,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,118.96. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rajeev Ravindran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of Ryder System stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $3,041,924.91.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $230.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

