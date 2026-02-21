Cronos Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and approximately $8.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,414,476,068 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.cronos.org. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout anor Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO. CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.org Chain is Now LiveTelegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Kakao, YouTube, LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

