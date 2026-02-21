DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $471.63 Thousand

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $471.63 thousand and $1.54 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00026707 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

