PayPal USD 24 Hour Volume Tops $151.05 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $151.05 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s genesis date was August 7th, 2023. PayPal USD’s total supply is 4,080,759,747 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. The official message board for PayPal USD is newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2024-05-29-paypal-usd-stablecoin-now-available-on-solana-blockchain,-providing-faster,-cheaper-transactions-for-consumers. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 4,055,611,988.1971362. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99981203 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $233,052,149.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

