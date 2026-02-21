ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARR. Compass Point began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. JonesTrading dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NYSE ARR opened at $17.89 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 40.31%.The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $123,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240.60. This represents a 87.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

