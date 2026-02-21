EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.600-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.700-2.780 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $128.78 and a one year high of $223.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

