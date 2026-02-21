EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.600-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.700-2.780 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.
EPAM Systems Price Performance
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting EPAM Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting EPAM Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EPAM beat Q4 estimates: revenue $1.408B (+12.8% YoY) and adjusted EPS $3.26, and issued FY2026 EPS guidance (12.60–12.90) and Q1 guidance (2.70–2.78) above consensus — a fundamental positive signal for growth and profitability. EPAM Q4 press release
- Positive Sentiment: Major brokers largely retained constructive ratings (Overweight/Buy) even while trimming targets, signaling continued analyst confidence in medium?term upside. Analyst coverage summary TickerReport on Wells Fargo
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentators argue the post?earnings sell?off is overdone given the beat and raised full?year EPS guide — suggesting this pullback could represent a buying opportunity for value?oriented investors. Seeking Alpha analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights EPAM as a top?ranked value stock and reviews Q4 metrics vs. estimates — useful for investors focused on quantitative screens rather than headline reaction. Zacks value ranking
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative: shares plunged after management commentary and guidance nuance raised investor concerns about margin pressure from AI?related investments and higher variable compensation; headlines point to weakness in near?term sentiment. Yahoo Finance deep dive Barron’s coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham, Truist), with some downgrades in upside — these reductions amplify short?term selling pressure despite many shops keeping buy/overweight stances. Benzinga PT updates The Fly on Truist PT cut
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.
In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.
