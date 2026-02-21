First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cormark raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on First Majestic Silver to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of AG opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.85. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.12%.The business had revenue of $463.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Retirement LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat & return to profitability — First Majestic reported Q4 EPS of $0.30 vs. $0.27 consensus and swung to profit for the year, which is the primary catalyst investors are rewarding. This underpins the rally and supports sentiment that operational leverage to silver is working in a rising-price environment. Earnings Press Release

Earnings beat & return to profitability — First Majestic reported Q4 EPS of $0.30 vs. $0.27 consensus and swung to profit for the year, which is the primary catalyst investors are rewarding. This underpins the rally and supports sentiment that operational leverage to silver is working in a rising-price environment. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — the company raised its quarterly payout ~59.6% to $0.0083 (annualized yield ~0.1%), signaling stronger cash flow and returning capital to shareholders, which supports the bullish narrative. Dividend & Results Release

Dividend hike — the company raised its quarterly payout ~59.6% to $0.0083 (annualized yield ~0.1%), signaling stronger cash flow and returning capital to shareholders, which supports the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call option activity — traders bought ~109,053 call options (?+51% vs. average), indicating short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside intraday/near-term. (No external link provided)

Unusually large call option activity — traders bought ~109,053 call options (?+51% vs. average), indicating short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside intraday/near-term. (No external link provided) Neutral Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations — Q4 revenue was $463.9M versus ~$561.3M consensus, a notable shortfall that tempers the EPS beat and reminds investors that volumes/realizations matter; keep an eye on guidance and silver price sensitivity. Earnings Snapshot

Revenue missed expectations — Q4 revenue was $463.9M versus ~$561.3M consensus, a notable shortfall that tempers the EPS beat and reminds investors that volumes/realizations matter; keep an eye on guidance and silver price sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and investor notes highlighted the turnaround and dividend, helping momentum but also attracting short-term traders; monitor volume and whether buying is sustained. Example coverage: Yahoo Article and Insidermonkey Article

Media coverage and investor notes highlighted the turnaround and dividend, helping momentum but also attracting short-term traders; monitor volume and whether buying is sustained. Example coverage: and Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Seeking Alpha published a “double downgrade” note warning that leverage to silver can cut both ways, which could pressure sentiment if silver prices pull back or operational metrics disappoint. Seeking Alpha Downgrade

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

