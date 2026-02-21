Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (down previously from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

Shares of ISRG opened at $504.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $607.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 56,189 shares of company stock worth $30,785,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

