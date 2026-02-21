Michele Farmer Sells 14,952 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Michele Farmer sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $24,371.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,119.96. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Farmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michele Farmer sold 35,215 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $55,639.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 251.75% and a negative net margin of 341.47%.The business had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 891.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc develops, manufactures and sells high-performance DNA sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis. The company’s proprietary single-molecule, real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology is designed to enable long-read sequencing, offering high accuracy for applications such as de novo genome assembly, transcriptome characterization and structural variation analysis. Pacific Biosciences markets a suite of instruments, including the Sequel and Sequel IIe systems, alongside reagents, consumables and data analysis software to support a range of life science research.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Pacific Biosciences has expanded its global reach by serving academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and government research centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

