Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 194,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 183,671 shares.The stock last traded at $14.1640 and had previously closed at $14.27.

CCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,252.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE: CCU) is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

