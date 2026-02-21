Rollbit Coin (RLB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $130.86 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $130.86 million and $263.65 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,748,953,189 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,749,127,500.695745. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.07460094 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $149,422.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

