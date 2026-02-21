Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 30th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance

Glennon Small Companies Company Profile

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

