Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 30th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance
Glennon Small Companies Company Profile
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
