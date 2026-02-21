Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Autoliv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

ALV stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share (annualized $3.48, ~2.8% yield), payable March 19 (record March 4). A steady payout and 36.4% payout ratio support income-oriented holders and signal confidence in cash flow. Autoliv Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share (annualized $3.48, ~2.8% yield), payable March 19 (record March 4). A steady payout and 36.4% payout ratio support income-oriented holders and signal confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive overall (multiple buys/overweights, average price target above current levels), which can provide support to the stock. Recent analyst notes and consensus EPS expectations (~$9.51 FY) were summarized in MarketBeat coverage. MarketBeat: Autoliv coverage

Analyst coverage remains constructive overall (multiple buys/overweights, average price target above current levels), which can provide support to the stock. Recent analyst notes and consensus EPS expectations (~$9.51 FY) were summarized in MarketBeat coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Autoliv filed its 2025 Annual Report (Form 10?K). Filing itself is routine but provides updated financial detail and risk disclosure investors will comb for guidance, margins, and cash flow trends. Autoliv publishes Annual Report for 2025

Autoliv filed its 2025 Annual Report (Form 10?K). Filing itself is routine but provides updated financial detail and risk disclosure investors will comb for guidance, margins, and cash flow trends. Neutral Sentiment: Board member Martin Lundstedt elected not to stand for re?election. Governance changes can matter, but absent wider board shakeups this is likely a neutral item for most investors. Martin Lundstedt Not Standing for Re-Election

Board member Martin Lundstedt elected not to stand for re?election. Governance changes can matter, but absent wider board shakeups this is likely a neutral item for most investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Staffan Olsson sold 119 shares (~$14,862) on Feb. 17, reducing his stake by ~5.3%. The size is small relative to holdings and market cap, but insider selling can create short?term sentiment pressure. Autoliv EVP Sells Stock

Insider sale: EVP Staffan Olsson sold 119 shares (~$14,862) on Feb. 17, reducing his stake by ~5.3%. The size is small relative to holdings and market cap, but insider selling can create short?term sentiment pressure. Negative Sentiment: Critical coverage — a recent Yahoo Finance piece lists bearish reasons to sell ALV, which can amplify selling by retail/income traders despite the firm’s beat on recent EPS. Media-driven sell lists can pressure sentiment short term. 3 Reasons to Sell ALV

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

