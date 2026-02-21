Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1,444.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after buying an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,870 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $69.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

