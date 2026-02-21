Ignite Limited (IGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 448.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Ignite Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Ignite

Ignite Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist recruitment and on-demand information technology services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers contingent labour and permanent recruitment services. The company serves IT and digital, government, business support, engineering, information management, and professional services recruitment sectors. The company was formerly known as Clarius Group Limited. Ignite Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

