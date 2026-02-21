Ignite Limited (IGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 448.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.
Ignite Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About Ignite
