argenex SE $ARGX Shares Sold by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC reduced its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in argenex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of argenex by 21.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in argenex by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in argenex by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $844.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $831.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.88. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $510.05 and a 12 month high of $934.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenex from $1,070.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of argenex from $860.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.78.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

