GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $964,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,458,766,000 after buying an additional 410,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 132.5% during the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,662,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $234.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,608,736.62. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

